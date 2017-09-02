Business & Real Estate

Former union official to plead guilty to embezzling $280K

The Associated Press

September 02, 2017 5:03 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

Federal court documents indicate a former Machinists union official at Bath Iron Works has acknowledged embezzling $280,000 from the union.

The Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2extXce ) reports that Ryan Jones of Biddeford is scheduled to plead guilty Wednesday in federal court.

Jones was secretary-treasurer when he allegedly made 199 unauthorized withdrawals from the bank account of Local S6 of the Machinists union in Bath.

The union released a statement in August saying it had discovered the funds were missing and barred Jones from holding an elected union office.

Jones and his attorney signed a plea agreement on Aug. 22. He faces penalties of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Grower says shortage of Mexican farm workers 'keeps me awake at night'

Grower says shortage of Mexican farm workers 'keeps me awake at night' 1:33

Grower says shortage of Mexican farm workers 'keeps me awake at night'
Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse 0:31

Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse
'If we don't get started...we will have more than a crisis on our hands' 1:09

'If we don't get started...we will have more than a crisis on our hands'

View More Video