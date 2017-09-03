Business & Real Estate

Green Mountain Boys leaders want full tuition waiver

The Associated Press

September 03, 2017 6:29 AM

COLCHESTER, Vt.

Leaders of the Green Mountain Boys say recruits are being siphoned away by neighboring states because of Vermont's low tuition reimbursement rate.

The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2euWfAt ) that all other New England states provide full education benefits for members of the National Guard.

A tuition waiver bill in Vermont died in the Legislature for a lack of funding. The Guard estimates a full education benefit would cost about $750,000 a year and climb to about $1 million. That's an increase from $250,000 currently available for limited tuition assistance.

Vermont National Guard 1st Sgt. Derek Laferriere did two tours in Iraq as a flight medic, and is currently studying to become a nurse. He said he'd receive full tuition reimbursement if he served in any other New England state.

