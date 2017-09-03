Green Mountain Boys leaders want full tuition waiver

Leaders of the Green Mountain Boys say recruits are being siphoned away by neighboring states because of Vermont's low tuition reimbursement rate.
The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2euWfAt ) that all other New England states provide full education benefits for members of the National Guard.
A tuition waiver bill in Vermont died in the Legislature for a lack of funding. The Guard estimates a full education benefit would cost about $750,000 a year and climb to about $1 million. That's an increase from $250,000 currently available for limited tuition assistance.
Vermont National Guard 1st Sgt. Derek Laferriere did two tours in Iraq as a flight medic, and is currently studying to become a nurse. He said he'd receive full tuition reimbursement if he served in any other New England state.
