Mnuchin: Congress must tie Harvey aid to raising debt limit

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, file photo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a news briefing at the White House in Washington. During a CNBC interview, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, Mnuchin avoided a direct answer when asked whether he supported the decision made by the Obama administration to replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill with Harriet Tubman, the 19th century African-American abolitionist who was a leader in the Underground Railroad. Mnuchin's response raised speculation that Tubman’s future on the $20 bill could be in jeopardy. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo