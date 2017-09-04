Cambodia paper is latest victim of intensifying crackdown

In this Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, The Cambodia Daily's editorial staff work in their office, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The venerable broadsheet, which has helped pioneer press freedom and train generations of journalists in Cambodia since it was founded in 1993, is the latest victim of a determined push by the government of Prime Minister Hun Sen to silence critics in the run-up to 2018 elections. Heng Sinith AP Photo