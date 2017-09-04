China says Trump's trade threat over N. Korea 'unacceptable'

North Korean workers chat at each other near a window of North Korean Embassy in Beijing, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday shot back at North Korea's claimed test of a hydrogen bomb with a blunt threat, saying the U.S. will answer any threat from the North with a "massive military response — a response both effective and overwhelming." Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to halt all trade with countries doing business with the North, a veiled warning to China, and faulted South Korea for its "talk of appeasement." Andy Wong AP Photo