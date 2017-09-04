S. Koreans worry North Korean nukes will damage US alliance

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2017, file photo, a man watches a TV screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea. North Korea detonates its strongest ever nuclear test explosion and Trump takes to Twitter to criticize both North and South Korea, China and “any country doing business” with Pyongyang. But the tweet storm will be noticed in Asia as much for what’s missing as for the tough words. Ahn Young-joon, File AP Photo