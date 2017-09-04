Spanish league wants UEFA to investigate Man City's spending

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, July 29, 2017, LaLiga president Javier Tebas speaks to reporters in Miami, USA. Tebas said in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday Sept. 4, 2017, that Abu Dhabi-funded Manchester City and Qatari-owned PSG are benefiting from state aid which distorts European competitions and “is irreparably harming the football industry.” Gisela Salomon, FILE AP Photo