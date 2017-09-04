Business & Real Estate

Man being taken by police to homeless shelter fatally shot

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 9:41 AM

STOW, Ohio

A man being transported by police to an Ohio homeless shelter has been fatally shot.

The state crime bureau is investigating the shooting, which happened Sunday night in Stow.

The Stow Police Department says the man was taken into custody after an officer responded to a report of someone pounding on a resident's door and asking for cigarettes.

Police say the officer was taking the man to Haven of Rest in Akron when he asked for backup from Akron police because the man was becoming aggressive.

Stow police say before the officer arrived he reported that shots had been fired.

Police say the man died at an Akron hospital. The officer was treated for injuries and was released.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?
Grower says shortage of Mexican farm workers 'keeps me awake at night' 1:33

Grower says shortage of Mexican farm workers 'keeps me awake at night'
Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse 0:31

Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse

View More Video