Rhode Island's newest state lawmaker to be sworn in Tuesday

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 2:12 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Rhode Island's newest state lawmaker is set to be sworn in at the Statehouse.

Dawn Euer (OY'-er) won a special election last month to replace former Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed, who stepped down to become president of the Hospital Association of Rhode Island. Both are Democrats.

The senator-elect is scheduled to be sworn in on Tuesday in the Senate lounge.

Euer represents District 13, which covers parts of Newport and Jamestown.

The General Assembly is expected to convene later this month for a rare fall session.

