Business & Real Estate

Minister quits after saying Romania can't afford wages

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 8:05 AM

BUCHAREST, Romania

Romania's defense minister has resigned after suggesting there are insufficient funds to pay the salaries of service members and defense ministry employees.

Prime Minister Mihai Tudose said Tuesday he had accepted the resignation of Adrian Tutuianu after his comments provoked alarm.

After initially saying servicemen would get their salaries and other payments in installments, Tutuianu clarified his remarks, calling the problem a "technical" rather than financial one.

Romania's finance ministry Tuesday issued a statement saying there were funds to pay employees at all the country's ministries.

In July, Tutuianu announced Romania planned to buy Patriot missiles worth $3.9 billion from the U.S.

Romania's economy is expected to expand by 5 percent this year, one of the fastest-growing economies in the European Union.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?
Grower says shortage of Mexican farm workers 'keeps me awake at night' 1:33

Grower says shortage of Mexican farm workers 'keeps me awake at night'
Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse 0:31

Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse

View More Video