South Carolina won't sue after Trump immigration decision

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 11:24 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says he won't go forward with a lawsuit fighting a presidential executive order that protected some young immigrants from deportation.

Wilson said the announcement by President Donald Trump's administration Tuesday to rescind the program known as DACA in six months puts the decision on how to handle the immigrants back where it belongs in Congress.

Nearly a dozen states along with South Carolina were considering a legal challenge to the executive order by President Barack Obama protecting from deportation young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.

Wilson said in a statement he won't challenge whatever law Congress might pass as long as it is constitutional.

