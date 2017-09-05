Wisconsin panel changes court rules for Foxconn plant

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017 photo, the Wisconsin Assembly Committee on Jobs and Economy meets about the incentive deal for Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group, at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis. The Legislature may change state law to expedite court appeals involving the proposed plant to be built by Foxconn. The budget-writing committee was to vote on a proposal Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, that would require the state Supreme Court to hear any appeals of circuit court rulings involving Foxconn. Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP File Mark Hoffman