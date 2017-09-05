Tech firms slam Trump for ending immigrant protections

Cielo Mendez, 17, of Plainfield, N.J., who is a DACA recipient, second from left with banner, marches next to Gabriel Henao, 7, and Kimberly Armas, 15, of Elizabeth, N.J., in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, outside of Immigration and Customs Enforcement

ICE), in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. President Donald Trump plans to phase out the DACA program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children and call for Congress to find a legislative solution.