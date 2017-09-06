The Latest: Trump agrees to 'good deal' on spending, debt

Vice President Mike Pence looks on as President Donald Trump speaks to, from left, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., during a meeting with Congressional leaders in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Washington. Evan Vucci AP Photo