English soccer player banned for FA Cup pie-eating bet stunt

FILE - This is Feb. 20, 2017 file photo of Sutton reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw standing right, during the FA cup soccer match between Sutton and Arsenal in Sutton, England. An English soccer player has been banned for influencing a betting market by eating a meat pie during his team’s landmark FA Cup game against Arsenal. A newspaper's betting company which sponsored Sutton United had 8-1 odds that overweight reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw would eat a pie during February’s globally-televised game. The FA decided Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 to ban to fine Shaw. PA via AP, file Andrew Matthews