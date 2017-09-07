US Ambassador: Romania mustn't backtrack on corruption fight

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2015 file photo, U.S. Ambassador Hans Klemm, center, attends a Holocaust memorial service in Bucharest, Romania. The U.S. ambassador to Romania has warned the country not to backtrack on progress made in the fight against corruption if it wants to remain attractive to investors, it was reported on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Vadim Ghirda, File AP Photo