ECB leaves stimulus settings unchanged, markets await Draghi

Markets are waiting to see whether European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will try to talk the euro down as he discusses the future of stimulus for the 19-country eurozone economy.
Draghi is slated to hold a news conference after Thursday's meeting of the bank's 25-member governing council, at which the council left stimulus settings and interest rates unchanged.
The rise in the currency's exchange rate is complicating life for the central bank. The exchange rate has risen 14 percent this year to $1.20. That could hurt exports and lower inflation, which the ECB is trying to raise.
So far, Draghi has not expressed public concern and analysts are speculating he may now use the post-decision news conference to address the issue.
The euro has gone higher on expectations that the ECB will begin scaling back its bond-purchase stimulus beginning in January. Monetary stimulus can drive down interest returns, reducing demand for a currency since investments denominated in that currency earn less.
Market participants can be fairly certain that Draghi will eventually have to phase out the 60 billion euros ($72 billion) per month in bond purchases. That is because the bank will run out of eligible government bonds to purchase after running the program since March 2015.
Draghi has been reluctant to spell out the timing and pace of the withdrawal for fear of sending the euro and market interest rates higher ahead of the fact. That kind of market reaction would blunt the impact of the stimulus before it has run its full course.
A verbal commitment to a slower pace of stimulus withdrawal, or simply an expression of concern about the euro's rise, could help cap the currency's appreciation, market analysts say.
Jennifer McKeown, chief European economist at Capital Economics, said the central bank appeared likely to postpone giving details of the withdrawal of the bond purchases, known as quantitative easing, or QE, but might drop hints about a phase-out: "The ECB's press statement seems to confirm that it will not unveil its plans for QE beyond December today, but comments during the press conference are likely to strengthen expectations of a taper to come."
McKeown said that "Draghi will almost certainly say that some governing council members are still concerned about the currency's strength and he might highlight that the rise has been driven partly by geopolitical rather than purely economic factors. But he is unlikely to imply that the appreciation has prompted a major shift in the Council's view. "
An end to the stimulus would have wide-reaching effects on markets, companies, governments and consumers. Long-term interest rates would rise for borrowers such as governments, leaving less for spending on other things, and for people with house mortgages. Savers might see appreciable returns on their holdings, currently scanty due to the zero-interest rate policy. Higher rates could mean trouble for so-called "zombie" companies that would no longer be profitable if they had to pay more normal rates for credit; their departure from the economy through bankruptcy, however, could free resources for more productive uses.
The bond purchases have pumped newly printed money into the banking system, lowering long-term interest rates and making credit more easily available. The hope is to spur inflation from what were considered dangerously low levels. Low inflation had raised concerns it could turn into a chronic downward spiral of wages and prices that would kill off growth and investment. Draghi has said that danger is now over, thanks to the stimulus.
The bond purchases are currently set to run at 60 billion euros ($72 billion) per month through the end of the year, and longer if needed to raise inflation from the current 1.5 percent toward the bank's goal of just under 2 percent.
The ECB left its benchmark short-term interest rate at zero, and its deposit rate at negative 0.4 percent, both record lows.
