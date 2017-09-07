Business & Real Estate

Vietnam to resume importing dried distillers grains from US

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 5:23 AM

BISMARCK, N.D.

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven say Vietnam is resuming imports of dried distillers grains produced in the U.S., creating another market for North Dakota producers.

The North Dakota Ethanol Council says ethanol plants in the state produce about 1.4 million tons of the livestock feed each year as a byproduct, with nearly all of it being exported.

Vietnam had been the third-largest export market for U.S. dried distillers grains before banning the imports last year after reports of pests found in feed. The country lifted the suspension Wednesday.

North Dakota Ethanol Council Chairman Jeff Zueger calls Vietnam "a very significant market."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?
Grower says shortage of Mexican farm workers 'keeps me awake at night' 1:33

Grower says shortage of Mexican farm workers 'keeps me awake at night'
Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse 0:31

Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse

View More Video