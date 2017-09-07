Vietnam to resume importing dried distillers grains from US

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven say Vietnam is resuming imports of dried distillers grains produced in the U.S., creating another market for North Dakota producers.
The North Dakota Ethanol Council says ethanol plants in the state produce about 1.4 million tons of the livestock feed each year as a byproduct, with nearly all of it being exported.
Vietnam had been the third-largest export market for U.S. dried distillers grains before banning the imports last year after reports of pests found in feed. The country lifted the suspension Wednesday.
North Dakota Ethanol Council Chairman Jeff Zueger calls Vietnam "a very significant market."
