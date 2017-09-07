Irma could test strength of Florida's strict building codes

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 1992, file photo, rows of damaged houses sit between Homestead and Florida City, Fla., after Hurricane Andrew struck. After a catastrophic Hurricane Andrew revealed how lax building codes had become in the country's most storm-prone state, Florida began requiring sturdier construction. Now, experts say a monstrously strong Hurricane Irma could become the most serious test of Florida's storm-worthiness since the 1992 disaster. Mark Foley, File AP Photo