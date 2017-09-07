Wing opening at University of Michigan Taubman College

A new wing is opening at the University of Michigan's Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning.
The Ann Arbor school holds a grand opening event on Friday for the A. Alfred Taubman Wing. The $28.5 million project includes the expansion as well as the renovation of existing third-floor studio space and faculty offices.
The college and wing are named for Taubman, a billionaire luxury mall developer and philanthropist who died in 2015. The expansion and renovation project was initiated by a gift from Taubman.
A groundbreaking for the project was held in 2015. Originally proposed in 2009, the renovation is the first modification to the Art and Architecture Building since its completion in 1974.
___
Online:
http://taubmancollege.umich.edu
Comments