Wing opening at University of Michigan Taubman College

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 3:52 PM

ANN ARBOR, Mich.

A new wing is opening at the University of Michigan's Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning.

The Ann Arbor school holds a grand opening event on Friday for the A. Alfred Taubman Wing. The $28.5 million project includes the expansion as well as the renovation of existing third-floor studio space and faculty offices.

The college and wing are named for Taubman, a billionaire luxury mall developer and philanthropist who died in 2015. The expansion and renovation project was initiated by a gift from Taubman.

A groundbreaking for the project was held in 2015. Originally proposed in 2009, the renovation is the first modification to the Art and Architecture Building since its completion in 1974.

___

Online:

http://taubmancollege.umich.edu

