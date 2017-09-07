Business & Real Estate

Optima scaling back, hiking rates amid Obamacare uncertainty

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 11:09 PM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.

A company that offers individual health insurance plans in Virginia says it's scaling back while raising rates next year.

The Daily Press in Newport News reports that Optima Health made the decision as the future of the Affordable Care Act remains uncertain. Three other insurers recently announced they're pulling out of Virginia's individual market.

Optima reversed plans to sell individual plans in the Richmond, Danville and Bristol areas. It will remain in the Hampton Roads region and other markets, including Harrisonburg.

Optima will also raise individual premiums by an average of nearly 82 percent. The government will pick up most of the increase for customers who receive subsidies through the Affordable Care Act. That amounts to about 70 percent of the people who buy individual plans from Optima.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?
Grower says shortage of Mexican farm workers 'keeps me awake at night' 1:33

Grower says shortage of Mexican farm workers 'keeps me awake at night'
Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse 0:31

Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse

View More Video