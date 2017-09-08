Business & Real Estate

Discrimination suit against historically black school tossed

By RANDALL CHASE Associated Press

September 08, 2017 10:14 AM

DOVER, Del.

A federal judge has dismissed a racial discrimination lawsuit filed by a white man who lost his job at historically black Delaware State University.

In dismissing claims asserted by Jeffrey DeMoss, the judge on Thursday cited, among other things, qualified immunity for government officials. He did give DeMoss a chance to file an amended complaint.

DeMoss served as executive director for dining and auxiliary services and operations director of the Martin Luther King Jr. student center.

DeMoss says he was told in 2014 that his job was being terminated as part of a reorganization, despite having received the highest possible performance evaluations the previous three years.

DeMoss claims the school retained three younger black women holding similar positions, and promoted them to the same type of position he had held.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?
Grower says shortage of Mexican farm workers 'keeps me awake at night' 1:33

Grower says shortage of Mexican farm workers 'keeps me awake at night'
Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse 0:31

Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse

View More Video