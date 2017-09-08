Business & Real Estate

Greitens announces economic development initiatives

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 11:22 AM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says his administration is overhauling the state's jobs training program and creating a customer service platform targeted at economic development.

Greitens in a Friday announcement said the initiatives are aimed at strengthening the economy and growing jobs.

The Department of Economic Development is launching what's called the Skilled Workforce Missouri program. A release from the agency says it's a website that will connect businesses with training for workers and recruitment tools.

The agency also is unveiling what it describes as a statewide customer service platform for economic development help. The aim is to help local and state developers target businesses considering expanding in the state.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?
Grower says shortage of Mexican farm workers 'keeps me awake at night' 1:33

Grower says shortage of Mexican farm workers 'keeps me awake at night'
Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse 0:31

Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse

View More Video