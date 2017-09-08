Greitens announces economic development initiatives

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says his administration is overhauling the state's jobs training program and creating a customer service platform targeted at economic development.
Greitens in a Friday announcement said the initiatives are aimed at strengthening the economy and growing jobs.
The Department of Economic Development is launching what's called the Skilled Workforce Missouri program. A release from the agency says it's a website that will connect businesses with training for workers and recruitment tools.
The agency also is unveiling what it describes as a statewide customer service platform for economic development help. The aim is to help local and state developers target businesses considering expanding in the state.
