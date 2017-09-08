Business & Real Estate

Attorney: Robinson taking steps toward 'proving his remorse'

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 2:27 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

An attorney for a former legislator who pleaded guilty to bribery says he has taken a "giant step toward proving his remorse."

Former Alabama Rep. Oliver Robinson on Thursday pleaded guilty to taking bribes from a coal company employee and lawyer to oppose environmental cleanup in Birmingham.

Defense lawyer Richard Jaffe said Robinson has accepted responsibility and is cooperating with the investigation. He said Robinson is a "good man who made serious mistakes and is courageously facing the consequences."

Federal prosecutors said Robinson was given a contract with a law firm in exchange for using his legislative position to oppose the Environmental Protection Agency's prioritization and expansion of a north Birmingham Superfund site.

He will be sentenced on Dec. 7.

