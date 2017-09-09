Business & Real Estate

AG: DOT violated state law by refusing road signs request

The Associated Press

September 09, 2017 9:56 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The attorney general's office has found that Rhode Island transportation officials violated the state's open-records law when it refused to provide the cost, location and source of funding for road and bridge repair signs to a resident who requested the information.

The Providence Journal reports that the ruling issued this week gave the state Department of Transportation 10 days to respond to Portsmouth resident John Vitkevich in a manner that complies with state law.

Vitkevich had asked for the information in writing. The DOT provided Vitkevich a list of current locations in December but said "there are no documents to provide" regarding the account to which the agency charged the cost of the "RhodeWorks" signs. Vitkevich then appealed to the attorney general.

The DOT didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment Saturday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?
Grower says shortage of Mexican farm workers 'keeps me awake at night' 1:33

Grower says shortage of Mexican farm workers 'keeps me awake at night'
Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse 0:31

Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse

View More Video