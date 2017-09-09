UN experts: NKorea exported $270 million illegally recently

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2017, file photo, a man takes a photo of a TV news program in Tokyo, showing an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. U.N. experts say North Korea illegally exported coal, iron and other commodities worth at least $270 million to China and other countries including India, Malaysia and Sri Lanka during the six-month period ending in August in violation of U.N. sanctions. Shizuo Kambayashi, File AP Photo