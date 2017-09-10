Business & Real Estate

School district to get $4 million Defense Department grant

The Associated Press

September 10, 2017 11:38 PM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.

A $4 million grant from the Department of Defense has been awarded to a Virginia school district.

The nonprofit National Math and Science Initiative said it will announce details of the funding for the Virginia Beach school district Friday.

The money will help boost student learning in math, science and English courses. Specifically, the funding will provide training and equipment to teachers with advanced placement classes in those subjects.

Five Virginia Beach high schools will benefit from the money.

NMSI, the nonprofit, has been making an effort to help schools that serve children of active-duty military personnel. There are more than 2,000 military dependents in the five high schools that will benefit from the grant.

NMSI's College Readiness Program has been implemented in more than 1,000 schools across 34 states.

