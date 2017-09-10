Business & Real Estate

McAuliffe announces $250,000 grant to education company

The Associated Press

September 10, 2017 11:38 PM

ROANOKE, Va.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has approved a $250,000 grant to help a company education technology company expands its operations in Roanoke.

McAuliffe said Friday the company, PowerSchool, will spend $1.8 million and create 96 new jobs.

The governor said Virginia competed against California, Pennsylvania and Texas. The company's education technology platform is used in more than 70 countries.

It will be eligible for more state assistance through the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program and the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?
Grower says shortage of Mexican farm workers 'keeps me awake at night' 1:33

Grower says shortage of Mexican farm workers 'keeps me awake at night'
Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse 0:31

Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse

View More Video