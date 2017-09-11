Business & Real Estate

Students plan to rally to support education in local budget

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 2:28 AM

FARMINGTON, Maine

High school students in Maine are preparing to rally in support of education in the local budget process.

Voters cut nearly $1 million from a proposed budget Tuesday, and the Farmington students at Mt. Blue High School and their supporters plan to march Monday to urge voters to vote down the current budget proposal. The Sun-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2w0xvva ) a "no" vote means the school board would need to develop a new budget to go before voters for 2017-18.

If the vote passes, that means the budget will pass for 2017-18. The referendum will be held Tuesday.

The rally will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in front of the Farmington post office building.

