Business & Real Estate

Gov. Mead to dedicate Jackson natural gas filling station

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 8:35 AM

JACKSON, Wyo.

Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead will be among those on hand for the opening of Teton County's first compressed natural gas station.

Spearheaded by Energy Conservation Works, the natural gas station opening Monday was brought to fruition via a partnership of Lower Valley Energy, the town of Jackson, Teton County, Yellowstone-Teton Clean Cities and the Wyoming Business Council.

The station was nearly three years in the making.

Teton County Commissioner Natalia Macker tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide (http://bit.ly/2xrjjvd ) that the state represents collective efforts toward resiliency, commitment to cleaner fuels and support for Wyoming's economy.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, compressed natural gas offers low cost and lower emissions than more traditional gasoline and diesel.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Actress with big heart, family ties to Sacramento, has bought this $4.3M L.A. home

Actress with big heart, family ties to Sacramento, has bought this $4.3M L.A. home 0:38

Actress with big heart, family ties to Sacramento, has bought this $4.3M L.A. home
Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?
Grower says shortage of Mexican farm workers 'keeps me awake at night' 1:33

Grower says shortage of Mexican farm workers 'keeps me awake at night'

View More Video