The Latest: South Korea, Japan welcome UN sanctions on North

This undated file image distributed on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, by the North Korean government, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at an undisclosed location. North Korea’s latest nuclear test was part theater, part propaganda and maybe even part fake. But experts say it was also a major display of something very real: Pyongyang’s mastery of much of the know-how it needs to reach its decades-old goal of becoming a full-fledged nuclear state. The jury is still out on whether North Korea tested, as it claims, a hydrogen bomb ready to be mounted on an ICBM. Korea News Service via AP, File Korean Central News Agency