18-month sentence for ex-Navy commander in bribery scandal

FILE - This July 4, 2001, file photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense shows U.S. Navy Commander Dave Kapaun, right, with Republic of Singapore Navy Major Danny Tan, left, and Republic of Singapore Major H .C. Lim at a reception on board the U.S. Navy dock landing ship USS Rushmore during the seventh annual Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training

CARAT) Exercise. Retired U.S. Navy Commander Kapaun,who pleaded guilty to lying about his relationship with a Malaysian defense contractor nicknamed "Fat Leonard" is facing sentencing.