California leaders pledge $30M for young immigrants

State Sen. Steven Bradford, D-Gardena, left, and Assemblyman Mark Stone, D-Scotts Valley, watch as the votes are posted for Stone's youth parole measure before the Senate, Tuesday, Sept.12, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. The Senate approved the bill, AB1308, and If signed by the governor, would allow inmates who are under the age of 25, and who have served at least 15 years of their sentenced to be considered for parole. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo