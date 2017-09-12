Business & Real Estate

Manchin says Senate bill protects Morgantown lab's work

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 11:34 PM

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

West Virginia U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says funding would continue next year for the National Energy Technology Laboratory in Morgantown in the spending bill advancing in the Senate.

Manchin says the funding includes $72.7 million for research and development and $58.7 million for infrastructure and operations at the lab, which employs more than 600 people on its campus.

The next federal fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

The lab studies include ways to capture and sequester carbon dioxide from coal burning, harvesting rare earth elements from coal byproducts and reducing methane emissions in natural gas drilling, processing and pipelines.

In August, West Virginia Rep. Evan Jenkins said House-passed legislation would continue funding next year for the lab's research on fossil fuels as well as Morgantown jobs.

