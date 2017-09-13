Business & Real Estate

Court dismisses tribe's lawsuit over highway project

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 2:27 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by the Narragansett Indian Tribe accusing Rhode Island and the federal government of backing out of a deal to transfer lands to the tribe as compensation for damage done to an ancient village during highway construction.

The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2wZgxfl ) the court dismissed claims this week against the Federal Highway Administration, the state transportation department and federal and state historic preservation agencies, citing jurisdictional issues.

The dispute stems from a damaged archaeological site buried beneath Interstate 95.

The tribe says the state refused to transfer one of the properties set aside as compensation unless the tribe agreed that it would be subject to state law. They objected, saying that was not part of original deal.

