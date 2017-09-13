Moody's: Qatar crisis a negative for all countries involved

FILE- In this June 7, 2017 file photo, released by Kuwait News Agency, KUNA, Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, left, holds the hand of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha, Qatar. Qatar likely faces a deadline this weekend to comply with a list of demands issued to it by Arab nations that have cut diplomatic ties to the energy-rich country, though its leaders already have dismissed the ultimatum. KUNA via AP, File)