Top Dems say Flynn left Mideast trip off security clearance

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington. Flynn is facing new scrutiny over his failure to report a June 2015 trip to the Middle East that was part of an effort to build nuclear power plants across the region. Two Democratic lawmakers said in a letter released Wednesday, Sept. 13, that Flynn did not report the trip on his security clearance paperwork as required by law. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo