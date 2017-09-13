Business & Real Estate

Swiss investigate possible 'abusive pricing' by Booking.com

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 8:46 AM

GENEVA

A Swiss government agency says it has opened an investigation into possible "abusive pricing" by the online reservations provider Booking.com.

Under Swiss law, the price watchdog agency, a sort of consumer-protection and competition agency, has the authority to intervene and set market prices in cases where a company with dominant market position is deemed to have set prices unfairly.

Agency official Stefan Meierhans said Wednesday that it found "indications" of "abusive high prices charged to hotels" seeking a Booking.com listing. He said hotel guests were not affected directly.

The agency has said Booking.com was "not interested in an amicable solution" and "did not want to engage in negotiations with the price watchdog."

Booking.com, a subsidiary of U.S.-based Priceline Group, didn't immediately respond to e-mails from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Actress with big heart, family ties to Sacramento, has bought this $4.3M L.A. home

Actress with big heart, family ties to Sacramento, has bought this $4.3M L.A. home 0:38

Actress with big heart, family ties to Sacramento, has bought this $4.3M L.A. home
Apple expected to reveal new iPhones tomorrow 2:31

Apple expected to reveal new iPhones tomorrow
See the exterior of Sacramento's new luxury hotel and construction around Golden 1 Center 1:01

See the exterior of Sacramento's new luxury hotel and construction around Golden 1 Center

View More Video