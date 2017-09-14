WHAT'S HAPPENING: President Trump visits, elderly in peril

Hurricane Irma is history but its aftermath remains deadly. Emergency crews around Florida are moving elderly residents from nursing homes without power, after eight people died in one sweltering facility. President Donald Trump is visiting survivors in Fort Myers and Naples, where many remain swamped and without electricity. Here's more about what's happening:
THE NUMBERS
— 2.69 million homes and businesses, about 1 in 4 Florida customers, remain without power.
— 81 nursing homes lacked electricity.
— 94 degrees (34 Celsius) is what the heat and humidity feel like in South Florida.
___
THE DEATH TOLL
The confirmed death toll from Hurricane Irma stood at 69, including at least 38 people killed across the Caribbean and 31 in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. The rampage is over, but the aftermath significantly increases the risk of death and injury.
___
THE PRESIDENT
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are in southwest Florida to hear firsthand from people affected by Hurricane Irma. Depending on how much they get around, they'll be meeting some tired, sweaty, frustrated folks. Two-thirds of Lee County's customers and almost 80 percent of Collier County remains without power, and entire communities remain inundated.
___
THE ELDERLY
Retirees have always loved the Florida sunshine, as long as they had air-conditioning at home and convenient services nearby. After Irma, many elderly living on their own remain without power and isolated. Even with help, they're at risk : Around Florida, 81 nursing homes lacked electricity, and firefighters were helping to evacuate people in suffocating heat and humidity after eight residents died at a home in Hollywood, Florida.
___
THE POOR
Millions of Floridians were living in poverty before Irma. Now they're running out of options , with their homes and workplaces destroyed, and survival costs soaring.
