Joseph Ross, left, cleans up debris from his damaged home with help from a neighbor in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Naples, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. David Goldman AP Photo
Business & Real Estate

WHAT'S HAPPENING: President Trump visits, elderly in peril

The Associated Press

September 14, 2017 8:48 AM

MIAMI

Hurricane Irma is history but its aftermath remains deadly. Emergency crews around Florida are moving elderly residents from nursing homes without power, after eight people died in one sweltering facility. President Donald Trump is visiting survivors in Fort Myers and Naples, where many remain swamped and without electricity. Here's more about what's happening:

THE NUMBERS

— 2.69 million homes and businesses, about 1 in 4 Florida customers, remain without power.

— 81 nursing homes lacked electricity.

— 94 degrees (34 Celsius) is what the heat and humidity feel like in South Florida.

___

THE DEATH TOLL

The confirmed death toll from Hurricane Irma stood at 69, including at least 38 people killed across the Caribbean and 31 in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. The rampage is over, but the aftermath significantly increases the risk of death and injury.

___

THE PRESIDENT

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are in southwest Florida to hear firsthand from people affected by Hurricane Irma. Depending on how much they get around, they'll be meeting some tired, sweaty, frustrated folks. Two-thirds of Lee County's customers and almost 80 percent of Collier County remains without power, and entire communities remain inundated.

___

THE ELDERLY

Retirees have always loved the Florida sunshine, as long as they had air-conditioning at home and convenient services nearby. After Irma, many elderly living on their own remain without power and isolated. Even with help, they're at risk : Around Florida, 81 nursing homes lacked electricity, and firefighters were helping to evacuate people in suffocating heat and humidity after eight residents died at a home in Hollywood, Florida.

___

THE POOR

Millions of Floridians were living in poverty before Irma. Now they're running out of options , with their homes and workplaces destroyed, and survival costs soaring.

