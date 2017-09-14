Business & Real Estate

Coast Guard: Most fuel spilled from tank farm unrecoverable

The Associated Press

September 14, 2017 9:13 AM

A U.S. Coast Guard official says less than 20 percent of a 461,000-gallon (1.7-million-liter) gasoline spill during Hurricane Harvey was recovered by the company responsible, while the rest evaporated or soaked into the ground.

Coast Guard Lt. Commander Jarod Toczko said Thursday only a minor amount of the spill appeared to have escaped the Magellan Midstream Partners storage tank farm in Galena Park.

Toczko says the company reported recovering about 2,000 barrels, or 84,000 gallons (320,000 liters), of gasoline. He says it's unknown how much evaporated and how much seeped into the ground following the Aug. 31 spill.

Magellan spokesman Bruce Heine says a cleanup of contaminated soil should be completed within a few weeks.

The Associated Press has identified more than 30 fuel and chemical storage tanks that failed during the storm.

