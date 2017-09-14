Business & Real Estate

Ex-head of Shell USA to lead Houston's recovery after Harvey

By JUAN A. LOZANO Associated Press

September 14, 2017 2:48 PM

HOUSTON

Houston's mayor has appointed the former head of U.S. operations for Shell Oil Co. to lead the city's Harvey recovery effort.

Marvin Odum said Thursday that he'll work closely with state and federal officials, including Texas A&M University Chancellor John Sharp, who was tapped by the governor to lead the state's recovery effort.

Odum says he will work as quickly as possible to identify Houston's specific rebuilding needs.

Mayor Sylvester Turner says he wants Odum "to push us to make the city more resilient, more hardened, more prepared" for the next storm.

