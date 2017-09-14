Business & Real Estate

Verizon terminating service of 900 eastern Montana customers

The Associated Press

September 14, 2017 8:13 PM

MISSOULA, Mont.

Verizon has sent letters to hundreds of eastern Montana customers in the past few weeks letting them know their service will be terminated, which has prompted several U.S. senators from Montana to scold the company.

The Missoulian reported (http://bit.ly/2x097cB ) Thursday that Verizon told the rural customers they would no longer be able to use their phone number on a Verizon network after Oct. 17. The list of towns affected by the contract termination is in the dozens, from Alzada to Homestead to Zortman.

Verizon spokeswoman Meagan Dorsch said the company sent out notifications to 919 customers with 2,035 lines in Montana. It doesn't appear that any customers in western Montana were impacted.

U.S. Senator for Montana Jon Tester sent a letter on Thursday to Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam, pushing him to reverse the decision.

