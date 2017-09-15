Business & Real Estate

Indiana's unemployment rate rises to 3.5 percent in August

The Associated Press

September 15, 2017 8:50 AM

INDIANAPOLIS

The state says Indiana's unemployment rate rose to 3.5 percent in August and was below the national rate of 4.4 percent last month.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday the state's August jobless rate compared with one of 3.1 percent in July.

Indiana's labor force increased by 4,615 from the previous month due to an 8,007 decrease in employment and a 12,622 increase in unemployment. Indiana's total labor force is nearly 3.34 million and the state had a 64.4 percent labor force participation rate.

The state notes that Indiana's initial and ongoing unemployment insurance claims are at historical lows, in line with earlier reports.

