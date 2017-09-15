State jobless rate rose to 5.1 percent in August

California’s jobless rate rose to 5.1 percent in August, the first time in six months that statewide unemployment surpassed the 5 percent threshold.
Unemployment was 4.8 percent in July, and it stood at an all-time record-tying low of 4.7 percent seen in both May and June.
The state Employment Development Department said Friday that non-farm payroll employment statewide totaled 16,777,800 in August, reflecting a net loss of 8,200 jobs from July.
EDD said the number of unemployed Californians was 972,000 in August, up 46,000 from July but down 59,000 compared with August last year.
Year-over-year, there was an overall gain 265,100 jobs, a 1.6 percent increase.
EDD said six of California’s eleven major industry sectors added a combined 22,200 jobs in August. Manufacturing saw a monthly gain of 6,600.
Five industry sectors reported monthly job declines – 30,400 in all. The leisure and hospitality segment posted the largest monthly decrease, down 12,400 jobs, followed by professional and business services with a loss of 11,500.
Sacramento County’s preliminary, non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.4 percent in August, matching the July percentage. EDD said 37,900 were unemployed countywide in August.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
Comments