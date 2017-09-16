Business & Real Estate

Lawsuit accuses county's top prosecutor of corruption

The Associated Press

September 16, 2017 3:43 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M.

A lawsuit alleges that Dona Ana County's top prosecutor offered to dismiss criminal charges against a defendant in exchange for money.

The complaint filed by former office manager Marylou Bonacci also alleges that District Attorney Mark D'Antonio retained incompetent employees as political favors, improperly used funds and discriminated against women in his office.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports (http://bit.ly/2fhOm1U ) the complaint was filed this week in district court.

D'Antonio says the claims are absurd and described them as a "poorly-veiled political attack." He said that as a former FBI agent and federal prosecutor with an unblemished record, he was offended by the allegations.

The lawsuit accuses D'Antonio, the district attorney's office and the state of New Mexico of retaliating against Bonacci after she claimed to have raised concerns about alleged improper acts within the office.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market

'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market 1:05

'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market
'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills 0:58

'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills
This is how Day One of the Sacramento Valley rice harvest looks 0:41

This is how Day One of the Sacramento Valley rice harvest looks

View More Video