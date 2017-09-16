Lawsuit accuses county's top prosecutor of corruption

A lawsuit alleges that Dona Ana County's top prosecutor offered to dismiss criminal charges against a defendant in exchange for money.
The complaint filed by former office manager Marylou Bonacci also alleges that District Attorney Mark D'Antonio retained incompetent employees as political favors, improperly used funds and discriminated against women in his office.
The Las Cruces Sun-News reports (http://bit.ly/2fhOm1U ) the complaint was filed this week in district court.
D'Antonio says the claims are absurd and described them as a "poorly-veiled political attack." He said that as a former FBI agent and federal prosecutor with an unblemished record, he was offended by the allegations.
The lawsuit accuses D'Antonio, the district attorney's office and the state of New Mexico of retaliating against Bonacci after she claimed to have raised concerns about alleged improper acts within the office.
Comments