Business & Real Estate

Gov. Brown signs plan to spend $1.5B in climate money

The Associated Press

September 16, 2017 5:49 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Gov. Jerry Brown has signed two bills that outline a plan to spend $1.5 billion on environmental initiatives using money from the state's recently renewed cap and trade program.

The bills were signed on Saturday, hours after lawmakers approved the plan to spend most of the money on incentives and rebates to promote a cleaner vehicle fleet.

California has set an ambitious goal to have 1.5 million zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2025. Lawmakers hope the rebates will help close the price gap between traditional and electric vehicles.

Funding will come from a program that puts a limit on annual carbon emissions and auctions off permits to pollute.

The bills include a provision aimed at helping a union looking to organize workers who assemble Tesla electric cars in Fremont.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market

'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market 1:05

'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market
'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills 0:58

'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills
This is how Day One of the Sacramento Valley rice harvest looks 0:41

This is how Day One of the Sacramento Valley rice harvest looks

View More Video