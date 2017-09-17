Business & Real Estate

New Hampshire rejected 2 bills limiting access to records

By HOLLY RAMER Associated Press

September 17, 2017 12:08 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

A review by The Associated Press and numerous state press associations shows that lawmakers across the country have debated dozens of bills that would close or limit public access to government records and meetings, including two measures that ultimately failed in New Hampshire.

One of the bills would have exempted building plans and construction drawings connected to a local building permit from the state's right-to-know law. It was aimed at protecting security data included in some building plans, but opponents argued it was too broad and would completely deny public access to the records.

The second bill would have allowed town and city officials to screen public sector job applicants in private. Supporters said all job applicants deserve privacy. Opponents said it would unnecessarily obscure hiring practices.

