Illinois governor signs Chinese cooperation agreement

The Associated Press

September 17, 2017 4:02 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Gov. Bruce Rauner has wrapped up a nine-day trade mission to China.

A news release Sunday says the Republican signed an agreement for a program between Wanxiang (WAHNKS'-ee-ang) Group Corp. in Hangzhou (hahng-JHOH') and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The Wanxiang Fellows Program will send U of I students and scientists to China to study the culture and work on sustainable energy technologies.

At Zhejiang (JIH'-jahn) University in Hangzhou Rauner told students already working in a cooperative venture with the U of I of "great opportunities" ahead for Illinois-China cooperation. The U of I at Chicago will soon begin offering an engineering curriculum at Zhejiang.

The private equity investor also offered Zhejiang students advice on starting a business — be willing to take risks and never give up.

