FILE - In this March 29, 2017, file photo, a man walks out of the 666 Fifth Avenue office tower owned by the Kushner Cos. in New York. Kushner Cos., the real estate company owned by the family of Jared Kushner, is expanding its garden apartments holdings with the purchase of the 1,032-unit Quail Ridge complex in Plainsboro, N.J. The purchase follows a deal for a 5,517-unit complex in Maryland earlier in 2017.
FILE - In this March 29, 2017, file photo, a man walks out of the 666 Fifth Avenue office tower owned by the Kushner Cos. in New York. Kushner Cos., the real estate company owned by the family of Jared Kushner, is expanding its garden apartments holdings with the purchase of the 1,032-unit Quail Ridge complex in Plainsboro, N.J. The purchase follows a deal for a 5,517-unit complex in Maryland earlier in 2017. Richard Drew, File AP Photo
FILE - In this March 29, 2017, file photo, a man walks out of the 666 Fifth Avenue office tower owned by the Kushner Cos. in New York. Kushner Cos., the real estate company owned by the family of Jared Kushner, is expanding its garden apartments holdings with the purchase of the 1,032-unit Quail Ridge complex in Plainsboro, N.J. The purchase follows a deal for a 5,517-unit complex in Maryland earlier in 2017. Richard Drew, File AP Photo

Business & Real Estate

Kushner company buying apartment complex near Princeton, NJ

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 8:46 AM

The real estate company owned by the family of Jared Kushner is expanding its garden apartments holdings with the purchase of a 1,032-unit complex near Princeton, New Jersey.

The Kushner Cos. says it's paying $190 million for Quail Ridge in Plainsboro, New Jersey. The purchase follows a deal for a 5,517-unit complex in Maryland earlier this year.

President Donald Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner stepped down as CEO of the Kushner Cos. in January before becoming a senior adviser to the president. The company owns more than 20,000 garden apartments in several states.

The Kushner Cos. says it has struck more than $2 billion in deals in two years.

Quail Ridge is being sold by Angelo, Gordon & Co. The complex used to be owned by Kushner Cos. 11 years ago.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market

'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market 1:05

'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market
'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills 0:58

'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills
This is how Day One of the Sacramento Valley rice harvest looks 0:41

This is how Day One of the Sacramento Valley rice harvest looks

View More Video