Kushner company buying apartment complex near Princeton, NJ

FILE - In this March 29, 2017, file photo, a man walks out of the 666 Fifth Avenue office tower owned by the Kushner Cos. in New York. Kushner Cos., the real estate company owned by the family of Jared Kushner, is expanding its garden apartments holdings with the purchase of the 1,032-unit Quail Ridge complex in Plainsboro, N.J. The purchase follows a deal for a 5,517-unit complex in Maryland earlier in 2017. Richard Drew, File AP Photo