Vermont health care regulator approves new hospital budgets

Vermont's health care regulator has approved the 2018 fiscal year budgets for the state's 14 hospitals.
The Rutland Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2ffLiGI ) the Green Mountain Care Board has approved a system-wide increase of about 3 percent. Increases were lowered from the original request of a 3.6 percent increase.
Board Chairman Kevin Mullin says the board has worked well to control hospital growth rates, but the system still needs improvements.
Rising costs for hospitals stem from expensive procedures like orthopedic surgery. According to Mullin, processing patients addicted to opiates and those in mental health treatment have also taken a toll on the state system.
Vermont will transition from a fee-for-service payment model to an all-payer plan in January. Seven of the state's 14 hospitals will participate.
